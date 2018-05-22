ENOSBURG FALLS – David Earl Reed Jr. 57, a resident of Enosburg passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday evening, May 15, 2018, surrounded by family.

David “Mutt” Reed was born on Feb. 23, 1961 in St. Albans, Vt. David is the son of the late David Earl Reed Sr. and Hazel (Talcott) Reed. David had resided in Sheldon for the first 51 years of his life until recently moving to Enosburg seven years ago.

David graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1979. David spent most of his working career at I.B.M, now Global Foundries. David worked there for 35 years. In his past time he loved to hunt, fish or simply spend time outside. David really enjoyed his bees. The respect he had for his bee’s led him to create products derived from the bee’s honey. He was so proud of his bees and the products that came from them. David was also an avid home brewer. He loved to share his newest creation with friends and family. David had a love for motorcycle riding. Besides his family and friends his Harley Davidson was his pride and joy. Every year he looked forward to riding in the Vermont Thunder ride on Memorial Day weekend. David became a staple of the ride for his wild and creative costumes, quickly becoming a crowd favorite. Most of all David loved spending time with his family. The lasting impressions he made on everyone’s life will never be forgotten.

David is survived by his children, Kyle Reed and his wife Jessica of Huntington Beach, CA, Brandon Reed of Sheldon, Vt.; Dave’s significant other Cheryl and her three children, Violet, Reed and Fem of Enosburg, Vt.; mother, Hazel Reed of Sheldon, Vt.; sister, Rosemary (Reed) Boucher and her husband Marc Boucher of St. Albans, Vt.; sister, Janet (Reed) Montgomery and her husband John of Fairfield; brother, Russell Reed and his wife Susie of Sheldon, Vt.; sister Amy (Reed) Beauregard and her husband Eric Beauregard of Franklin; and, grandsons, Henry Reed, and Kyle Reed Jr. of Huntington Beach, Calif.

David was predeceased by his father, David Earl Reed Sr. (2008), and his sister, Rita Reed (1981)

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at Hazel Reed’s house (David’s childhood home) at 189 Central St., Sheldon VT 05483 at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018 with Reverend Marge Gage conducting services. If you would like, please bring a dish to share.

Should friends choose to send something for Dave in Lieu of flowers and gifts, please send Perennials to either Cheryl’s house in Enosburg, 24 East St, Enosburg, VT 05450, or Hazel Reed’s house, 189 Central St., Sheldon, VT 05483, for Dave’s Bee garden

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.