ENOSBURG — David Adelard Martell, Sr. a former resident of St. Albans and more recently at Brownway Residence passed away on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at the UVM Medical Center.

Born in St. Albans on Feb. 16, 1951, he was the son of the late David Arnold and Alice (Smith) Martell. David was 66 years old.

He was a 1969 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and then was associated with Ben & Jerry’s for several years. He also was a driver for Smith Taxi.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn (Lovely) Martell; his son, David Martell, Jr. and wife Crystal and their children Erin and Gage; daughters, Melissa Long, Diana Vars Menezes and Doris Parton as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his step-children, Tanya Lovely, Kyle Lovely, Walter Lovley, Robert Smith Jr., Shane Smith Sr. and their families.

David also leaves his siblings, Dollard Martell, Etta Hughes and husband Leroy, Daniel Martell, Shawn Martell, Betty Botala and husband Slim, Dwayne Martell, Darren Martell and wife Shirley, and Dwight Martell and wife Mary, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and remember David’s life by gathering for calling hours on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Heald Chapel with the Reverend Mr. Duane E. Langlois, Deacon at Holy Angels Parish officiating.

To send David’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfunerlahome.com.