SWANTON – Darence E. Hakey, age 89, died on Aug. 16, 2018 at his residence on Liberty Street surrounded by his loving family.

Darence was born in Swanton on March 26, 1929, the son of the late Edward and Elmire (Sisco) Hakey. He attended school in Swanton and joined the U.S. Army in 1951. Darence was a Veteran of the Korean War and a recipient of the Purple Heart.

He was a well-known carpenter in the surrounding areas, one of the original owners of East Shore Dry Wall in Burlington, Vt.

Darence was a lifetime member of the Church of the Nativity in Swanton, American Legion Post #1 and V.F.W. Post #758 both of St. Albans.

He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend.

Darence is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Kim Pedersen and Penny Senesac. Step-son Stephen Pierce (Peggy), Step-daughters, Kellie Saboski (Al), Shellie Parlow (Jeff), Julie Barnier (Jim), and Renee Drew. Grandchildren Karey Sheets (John), Lauren Senesac and Jared Senesac. Great Grandchildren Ayden Larose, Brody Sheets, Maverick Darence Sheets, 14 step grandchildren and 14 step great grandchildren. Sisters Sheila Montgomery, Linda Loyer and Diane Bard. Brothers Donald Hakey, John Hakey, Eli Hakey and Fred Honsinger. Several brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his first wife Charlotte in 1981, his parents, his sisters Eunice Minkler, Eldora Williams, Mary Demar, Joan Johnson and a brother, Francis Hakey.

Family and friends are invited to call at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Kidder Memorial Home followed by burial in the family lot in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

A luncheon will be held following the burial at the Swanton Municipal Complex, family and friends are invited if they so wish to bring a dish to the complex after 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton, VT 05488.

