BAKERSFIELD/ELLSWORTH, Maine — Daniel D. Pelkey (Ottis) passed away peacefully with his daughter Danielle by his bedside after battling a long illness in Ellsworth, Maine on Sept. 25, 2017.

Daniel was born the fourth child of Doris Kittell Pelkey and Howard Pelkey Sr. of East Fairfield, Vt. on Jan. 29, 1954.

Dan attended grade school in Fairfield, Vt. and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in June of 1972.

Danny worked five years on the line crew for the St. J. LC Railroad in Vermont right after high school. He then worked for St. Albans Electric Appliance Co. Danny left St. Albans Electric Appliance Co. after 12 years and went to work for Lane Press in South Burlington, Vt. for the next 17 years.

Danny lived the first half of his life in Fairfield, Vt. and in 1980 he moved to Bakersfield where he purchased a home and would live for the next 34 years. This is where his life’s “pride and joy” daughter Danielle was born.

Danny had many good friends that he lived and enjoyed his years with. Danny spent his leisure time in the spring and summer months working with his flowers, and working with his several baseball teams that he organized and coached in Franklin County.

During the nights and cold winter days Ottis opened up the “card palace” at his house for card games and gossip sessions with several friends such as David O’Connell, Russel Stone, Roger Stone, Gary Reed, Kim Edwards, Tom Britch, and Tim Gervais to name a few. One thing everyone could count on no matter what time of year it was, Dan was always with his side kick and best friend, his white German Shepard, Demon.

In 2013, Danny decided he wanted to be closer to his daughter Danielle and son-in-law Robert Williams in Ellsworth, Maine where he lived in an apartment right next door to them. When Dan first got to Maine he immediately started helping out Danielle to get Rob to his cancer treatments in Bangor, Maine. Later on Danielle and Rob were able to look after Dan till his death.

Dan was survived by his sister Lynda Pelkey Westcom and her husband Harold Westcom of East Fairfield, Vt., a brother Rodney Pelkey of St. Albans, Vt., and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his special card playing friends.

Danny was predeceased by his parents, his brother Howard Pelkey Jr. and his wife Madeline Fields Pelkey, sister-in-law Susan Frechette Pelkey as well as several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be in the late spring or early summer of 2018. The date will be announced in the St. Albans Messenger at a later time for anyone that wishes to attend.