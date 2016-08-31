Dam upgrade hits snag

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

ENOSBURG FALLS — The Enosburg Falls Village Trustees are attempting to make rapid progress on a proposed upgrade to the village’s hydroelectric facilities, without which the facility could become inoperable within less than a decade. Regulatory uncertainties and financial feasibilities have complicated their efforts.

The village utilizes two hydroelectric facilities, the Kendall Plant and Village Plant Number One. The Kendall Plant received a major renovation in the early 1990s, but Village Plant Number One has only ever received basic maintenance and minor repairs.

A Hydropower Facility Assessment commissioned by the village in 2012 determined that components of both facilities are in need of immediate attention, but many of the replacement parts are no longer manufactured.

Without the necessary repairs and upgrades, the assessment determined, the plants could become inoperable within five years.

