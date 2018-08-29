ENOSBURG FALLS — The contractor renovating the village hydroelectric facility, Kingsbury Inc., promised to “substantially complete” the renovations by Sept. 18, and to be entirely finished with the project by Sept. 25, about 3-4 weeks late.

At the village board’s meeting Tuesday evening, trustees opted not to fine the company for its lateness — unless Kingsbury works past those dates. The village’s contract with Kingsbury allows the village to fine the company $500 each day the project runs later than Aug. 31.

But the trustees seemed to agree doing so could complicate a project that has already been rife with complications, though they also agreed to impose the daily fine if the project is not substantially completed by Sept. 18, and/or entirely completed by Sept. 25.

Per the contract, “substantial completion” means, basically, that renovations are complete to the point that workers can use the hydro facility again. Kingsbury told village officials renovations to the facility’s roof, for example, will continue for a week beyond the substantial completion date.

John Lavigne and Paul Becht are engineers with the H. L. Turner Group, the engineering firm that has designed and coordinated the project with the village. Both Lavigne and Becht attended last night’s meeting.

As Lavigne put it, come Sept. 18, “You may be generating power, but there may be roofers on the roof.”

Lavigne and Becht advocated that the board accept the delay. Lavigne in particular focused not on the delay, but on the project’s overall outcome: the possibility of an additional 130 kilowatts (kW) of electric generation from Hydro Plant Number One.

The increased capacity could be well timed. The village is now beginning the lengthy process of federally relicensing its hydro facilities. The village’s current license allows 600 kW of generation, a maximum the hydro facility rarely generated before the renovations. Village officials estimated the facility generated an average of 350-400 kW then, due to its equipment’s degradation.

To read more about this Enosburg Falls dam project pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.