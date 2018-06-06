Georgia – Dale Arlie Martin a longtime area resident passed away unexpectedly, Monday June 4, 2018, at the U.V.M. Medical Center with his family at his side.

Born in Alburgh, Vt on June 5, 1945, he was the son of the late Harry and Viva (Creller) Martin. Dale was 72 years old.

On Feb. 2, 1980, in Georgia Plain Baptist Church he married Gladious “Sis” Gonyeau, who survives him.

Dale was a longtime dairy farmer in Georgia and was driver and owner of Martin Brothers trucking.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Sis, of Georgia; their children, Steven Martin of Georgia, Aaron Martin of St. Johnsbury and Sara Blow and her husband, Tony, of St. Albans as well as his grandchildren, Audree, Analyn and Dylan. He is also survived by his sisters, Norma Scullen of Portsmouth, Rhode Island and Carol Burns of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his three brothers, Ronald, James Vance and Kevin.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, June 7, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, Vermont.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018, at 3 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, with the Reverend William Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the Georgia Plain Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliate, 110 Main Street, Suite 203, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

To send the Martin family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, kindly go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.