SWANTON– Daisy M. Lanthier a resident of this area since 1999 passed away on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at the Franklin County Rehab Center surrounded by her family and friends.

Born in Plattsburgh, New York on Sept. 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Napoleon and Helen (Tusa) Jarvis. Daisy was 86 years old.

On Jan. 10, 1949, in Burlington, she married Joseph Lanthier, who predeceased her in June of 1985.

Daisy was educated in New York at St. John’s Elementary School and then in Burlington at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. She was a longtime counter clerk at Paul’s Towne Cleaners. She enjoyed reading, walking and being with her family and friends. During the last eight years, she spent much of her leisure time knitting hats to be given away at annual collection events. She was a communicant of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Swanton.

Daisy is survived by her daughters, Helen Lanthier of St. Albans and Sandi McAviney and her husband, Brian, of Williston, her grandson, Christopher McAviney and his wife, Susana (Cooper) McAviney and her great-granddaughter, Lydia McAviney.

She is also survived by her Siblings, Gladys Shipe of Mechanicsville, Maryland and Harold Jarvis of Medford, Oregon as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Napoleon Jarvis and Helen Hine, she was predeceased by her brothers, Gerard Jarvis, C.J. Jarvis and John Hine.

Daisy’s family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Rehab Center for the care and support that was given to her and her family during her stay.

Daisy’s family will receive friends on Thursday, August 9, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, Vt. The Reverend James Zuccaro will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the family lot in Resurrection Park.

To send Daisy’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, kindly go to her online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.