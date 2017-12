From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Daisy is a lovely young lady with a bit of a wild side. She loves people and she loves to play, but when she’s had enough, she’ll let you know. Daisy would do best in a home without children where she is the only cat.

Daisy is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.