Highgate farmer Bill Rowell, right, welcomes Rep. Peter Welch to his farm earlier this year for a discussion of milk prices.

ST. ALBANS — While dairy farmers resume discussions of a longterm solution to the perennial problem of low milk prices, farmers themselves are making it clear urgent action is needed now.

At a gathering of 400 farmers, cooperative leaders and state agriculture officials on Monday in Albany, N.Y., a farmer stood up and pointed out that all of the solutions under discussion would take time to implement. “I don’t know if I have enough money to make it through to the end of the year,” he said, according to Bob Wellington, the Agri-Mark vice president who organized the meeting.

That sense of urgency was clear in the Messenger’s discussion with Bill Rowell, a Highgate farmer who attended the meeting. “I can’t believe our country uses its farmers this way,” he said. “We crowded people out into the streets that worked their whole lives with nothing.”

After four years of low milk prices, dairy farmers are hanging on by a thread, and so, Rowell said, are their vendors. “What happens to the agricultural community when we start losing our vendors?” he asked.

Vendors of feed, fertilizer, equipment and services used by farmers are having to seek loans for operating costs at banks, just as farmers are. But instead of land, their collateral is their receivables, Rowell pointed out. Receivables – debt to be collected from customers – less than 30 days old are taken by the banks at face value, he said. Sixty-day receivables are discounted 50 percent, 90 days 75 percent, and those over 120 days are worthless.

Some vendors are holding hundreds of thousands of dollars in receivables over 120 days old, said Rowell.

“What happens when that business goes out of business?” he asked. “Everybody’s wringing their hands, but I don’t see any sense of urgency.”

“They say there’s a sense of urgency, but where’s the progress toward a solution?” Rowell asked. “We’ve got all these people in the industry that don’t feel the sense of urgency the farmers are feeling and the vendors are feeling.”

As things currently stand, farmers have just one way to control their supply – watch their neighbor go out of business. When enough farms have shuttered, the supply of milk tightens and prices start to rise. But in response, farmers, many of whom need to pay off debts accumulated when prices were low, increase production to take advantage of the high prices. The supply then increases, leading once again to low prices. It’s a trap the industry has been stuck in for decades.

“No one can back off,” said Rowell. “All we can do is make more milk.”

For the full story, read the weekend Messenger and keep an eye on next week’s papers for coverage of the longterm supply management proposals made at the meeting.