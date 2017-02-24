Division I Basketball Standings, Likely Pairings

Missisquoi's 62-59 overtime win against BFA-St. Albans left the teams co-champions of the Lake Division and earned MVU the fourth seed for the ADivision I playoffs.

Final standings and expected playoff pairings for Division I boys basketball. Divisions II-III-IV still have games to be played and will be posted Saturday night. Standings and expected pairings based on unofficial rankings posted by the Vermont Principals Association as of Friday night. Official pairings will be announced Monday morning.

FINAL STANDINGS

Division I

1 Champlain Valley 19-1-0 85 4.250

2 Rutland 18-2-0 79.5 3.975

3 Burlington 16-4-0 72 3.600

4 Missisquoi 16-4-0 62.5 3.125

5 Rice 13-7-0 58.5 2.925

6 Brattleboro 14-6-0 57 2.850

7 Mt. Mansfield 12-8-0 54.5 2.725

8 St. Johnsbury 12-8-0 54 2.700

9 BFA-St. Albans 10-10-0 41 2.050

10 South Burlington 9-11-0 39.5 1.975

11 Spaulding 8-11-0 34.5 1.816

12 Colchester 8-12-0 36 1.800

13 Burr & Burton 8-12-0 34 1.700

14 Mt. Anthony 8-12-0 33 1.650

15 Essex 7-13-0 32 1.600

16 Middlebury 5-15-0 20.5 1.025

North Country 1-19-0 4 0.200

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

Middlebury (16, 5-15-0) at Champlain Valley (1, 19-1-0)

Essex (15, 7-13-0) at Rutland (2, 18-2-0)

Mt. Anthony (14, 8-12-0) at Burlington (3, 16-4-0)

Burr & Burton (13, 8-12-0) at Missisquoi (4, 16-4-0)

Colchester (12, 8-12-0) at Rice (5, 13-7-0)

Spaulding (11, 8-11-0) at Brattleboro (6, 14-6-0)

South Burlington (10, 9-11-0) at Mt. Mansfield (7, 12-8-0)

BFA-St. Albans (9, 10-10-0) at St. Johnsbury (8, 12-8-0)

Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday

BFA-St. J winner vs. Middlebury-CVU winner

SB-MMU winner vs. Essex-Rutland winner

Spaulding-Brattleboro winner vs. MAU-Burlington winner

Colchester-Rice winner vs. B&B-MVU winner

Semifinals

At Patrick Gym

Tuesday, March 7, 6/8

Championship

At Patrick Gym

Saturday, March 11, 5