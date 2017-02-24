Division I Basketball Standings, Likely Pairings

Final standings and expected playoff pairings for Division I boys basketball. Divisions II-III-IV still have games to be played and will be posted Saturday night. Standings and expected pairings based on unofficial rankings posted by the Vermont Principals Association as of Friday night. Official pairings will be announced Monday morning.
FINAL STANDINGS
Division I
1 Champlain Valley 19-1-0 85 4.250
2 Rutland 18-2-0 79.5 3.975
3 Burlington 16-4-0 72 3.600
4 Missisquoi 16-4-0 62.5 3.125
5 Rice 13-7-0 58.5 2.925
6 Brattleboro 14-6-0 57 2.850
7 Mt. Mansfield 12-8-0 54.5 2.725
8 St. Johnsbury 12-8-0 54 2.700
9 BFA-St. Albans 10-10-0 41 2.050
10 South Burlington 9-11-0 39.5 1.975
11 Spaulding 8-11-0 34.5 1.816
12 Colchester 8-12-0 36 1.800
13 Burr & Burton 8-12-0 34 1.700
14 Mt. Anthony 8-12-0 33 1.650
15 Essex 7-13-0 32 1.600
16 Middlebury 5-15-0 20.5 1.025
North Country 1-19-0 4 0.200
Division I
Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday
Middlebury (16, 5-15-0) at Champlain Valley (1, 19-1-0)
Essex (15, 7-13-0) at Rutland (2, 18-2-0)
Mt. Anthony (14, 8-12-0) at Burlington (3, 16-4-0)
Burr & Burton (13, 8-12-0) at Missisquoi (4, 16-4-0)
Colchester (12, 8-12-0) at Rice (5, 13-7-0)
Spaulding (11, 8-11-0) at Brattleboro (6, 14-6-0)
South Burlington (10, 9-11-0) at Mt. Mansfield (7, 12-8-0)
BFA-St. Albans (9, 10-10-0) at St. Johnsbury (8, 12-8-0)
Quarterfinals, Friday/Saturday
BFA-St. J winner vs. Middlebury-CVU winner
SB-MMU winner vs. Essex-Rutland winner
Spaulding-Brattleboro winner vs. MAU-Burlington winner
Colchester-Rice winner vs. B&B-MVU winner
Semifinals
At Patrick Gym
Tuesday, March 7, 6/8
Championship
At Patrick Gym
Saturday, March 11, 5