ST. ALBANS– Curtis Eugene Brown, a longtime area resident passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at the Franklin County Rehab Center, surrounded by his family.

Born on June 14, 1925, in Belvidere, he was the son of the late Ashton and Sylvia (McGookin) Brown. Curtis was 92 years old.

On June 12, 1948, in St. Albans, he married Lucille M. Aldrich, who survives him.

Curtis was educated in Belvidere and in January of 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during World War II. As a member of the 36th Infantry Division he served in Italy, France, Germany and Austria. Curtis was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Recipient. Curtis received his honorable discharge in March of 1946 with the rank of Master Sergeant. He then began a career with the Vermont Army National Guard retiring in June 1985.

He was a member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion, and very active member of Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served as State Commander 1981-1982. Curtis was a Third-Degree Knight and a member of Council # 297 Knights of Columbus in St. Albans and received the Governor’s award for Outstanding Community Service. He served on a Veterans Committee for Senator Bernie Sanders.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Lucille; their sons, Allan C. Brown (Christine), Curtis A. Brown, Dayton D. Brown, Gary W. Brown (Ronetta Bushey); daughters, Laura Lee (Brown) Talley, Susan M. (Brown) Brier (Richard) and Cynthia A. Brown, as well as his grandchildren, Sebastian Brown (Patricia), Amberly Brown, Curtis Allan Brown, Lucas Paradee, Connor Brown, Paul Talley (Tara), Michelle (Talley) Wiss (Thierry), Clarisse (Talley) Deslauriers (Joseph), Dayton Brown Jr (Heather), Ryan Brown (Krystal Kelley), Amy Chauvin (Willy Hemingway), Heidi Chauvin (Jonathan Bushee), Linda Horner (Tom Townsend), James Martin, Jedidiah Martin (Ashley), Joe Martin, Daniel Martell Jr (Julie), Crystal (Martell) Lavoie (Thomas), Dylan Martell and twenty-seven great-grandchildren and many many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Curtis was pre-deceased by his granddaughter, Kristina Irene O’Dell on October 20, 2016, grandson, Brandon Brown and his siblings and their spouses, Carroll Brown, Wilbur Brown, Amsden Brown (Stella), Larry Brown (Shirley), Mary Brown Tallman (Kenneth), Betty Brown Ashline, Susan Brown and Louella Brown Bessette (Frederick).

Relatives and friends will remember and celebrate Curtis’ life by attending calling hours on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Prayers of Committal and Military Honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider, Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Curtis’ family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.