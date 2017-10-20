From All Breed Rescue:

My name is Cuddle Bear! I was recently rescued from St. Thomas after hurricane Maria hit. I was brought to Virginia and then I made the trip to Vermont! I like other doggies but sometimes they don’t like me because I am not able to be fixed yet. You see, I am heart-worm positive and want nothing more than to be in a loving home while I go through treatment. I love you and toys and am excited to meet you! I am about two years old and full of love. I am also looking for a good foster home for during my treatment. If you want to meet me, please come to All Breed Rescue!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Cuddle Bear. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com