Council acts to prevent ‘snout houses’

This duplex being built on the corner of Farrar and Messenger streets inspired changes to St. Albans City’s by-laws intended to prevent similar buildings.

ST. ALBANS CITY — On Monday night the St. Albans City Council approved changes to the city’s by-laws, voting to require that all residential buildings have a prominent front entrance facing the street and prohibit garages from detracting from the prominence of that entrance.

The changes are a direct reaction to the construction of a “snout house” on the corner of Messenger and Farrar streets.

A snout house is one in which the garage sticks out in front of the main structure, like an animal’s snout.

