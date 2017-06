Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SOUTH BURLINGTON — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Constance (Connie) M. Beliveau, June 17, 2017 after a tough battle with cancer. God called her up to heaven. A full obituary will be printed next week with service details. Ready Funeral Home and Cremation Services South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington is assisting the family with arrangements.