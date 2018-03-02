SWANTON, Vt./ CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- Constance B. Cremer, 85, passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Hospice House of Charlottesville.

Born February 19, 1933, in the small town of Swanton, Vermont, she was the youngest of twelve children. As a military wife she worked as a nurse in many locations and enjoyed worldwide travel making many lifelong friends.

Connie was a longtime resident of Dover, Del., where she will be remembered by family and friends for her outgoing nature and fondness for storytelling.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hans Cremer; and daughter, Elka Cremer.

She is survived by her son, James Atchison, and daughter, Michelle Atchison, and their children; and sister, Charlotte DeCampos of Conn.

Connie will be laid to rest beside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

