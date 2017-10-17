St. Albans Town selectman Sam Smith, left, and Bruce Cheeseman, right, discuss the town's plans to work more closely with the city fire department.

ST. ALBANS TOWN — The work St. Albans Town and City firefighters were doing to move toward operating as one department has been temporarily halted, after confusion arose around the purpose of the St. Albans Town selectboard’s letter of intent, according to chair Bruce Cheeseman.

Cheeseman made the announcement after former selectboard chair Stan Dukas showed up to Monday night’s meeting, urging the board to slow down and understand all the facts before making any changes to the structure of the two fire departments.

“We need to understand what we’re doing before we go and start making changes,” advised Dukas.

He said when the St. Albans Town selectboard agreed to sign the St. Albans Town/City Automatic Mutual Aid Response Letter of Intent toward the end of September, it had a profound effect on how the two departments operate, whether it was the intent of the board of not.

At the Sept. 18 meeting, board member Al Voegele said the letter of intent is a semi-formal way to demonstrate to the firefighters there is town support for this consolidation of fire departments.

Cheeseman said when he heard similar information, he called a meeting between Town Manager Carrie Johnson, Voegele, who sits on the public safety committee, and Fire Chief Bob Cross.

“When I agreed to give my support to that letter of intent,” Cheeseman explained, “I thought it [meant] going ahead… and getting all of our facts together… so we’d have all of our information together to go to the voters for the decision.”

