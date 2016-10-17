COMTOIS ~ GRATTON

Just

BAKERSFIELD — Shawnda Comtoi, the daughter of Robert and Darlene Comtois of Highgate, married Corey Gratton, the son of Pamela Gratton, of Bakersfield, and the late Roger Gratton of St. Albans, on Saturday July 17, 2016 in Bakersfield.

Ms. Comtois is a 2002 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and is currently employed at the Department of Homeland Security as a biometrics technician/back up site supervisor.

Mr. Gratton is a 2002 graduate of Enosburg Falls High School and is currently employed for the Town of St. Albans as a supervisor.

Jessica Gratton, sister of the groom, officiated the ceremony. Kristian Gabree was the maid of honor and Shannon Comtois, sister of the bride, was the bridesmaid. Blaine Ovitt was the Best man, and Shawn Lambert was the groomsman. Addison Gratton, daughter of the bride and groom, was the flower girl and Levi Gratton, son of the bride and groom, was the ring bearer.

The reception was held in Bakersfield, where the bride and groom were surrounded by close friends and family. The couple resides in Bakersfield where they share their home with their two beautiful children Addison and Levi and their two dogs, Maddie and Miller.