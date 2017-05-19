Community comes together to build park

Richford Economic Advancement Corp. board members stand beside the sign announcing the coming park.

By Ruth Laroche

RICHFORD — It has taken years of work, but a park overlooking the Missisquoi River in Richford is expected to open to the public this summer.

The park is being built at 111-113 Main Street, previously the site of two rundown buildings. Demolition of the buildings left the footprint for what will soon be a brick-paved area where town residents can sit and enjoy a view of the Missisquoi River.

The park effort has been led by the Richford Economic Advancement Corporation (REAC), which purchased the two buildings in 2012, but has also included work and support from the town selectboard, the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, NOTCH and the community at large.

“We wanted to see what we could do to make the most impact on Main Street in Richford,” said Darlene Gregoire, a member of REAC’s board of directors.

REAC’s property extends from the edge of the sidewalk on Main Street to a strip of land opposite the service road that runs between the street and the river. REAC plans to join hands with two other revitalization projects, which are in the works. The Northern Forest Canoe Trail will be putting in a canoe portage to the left of the park and there are plans to convert the service road into a bike path and connect the park to the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.

