Commissioner pitches healthy formula

Vermont Health Commissioner Harry Chen introduces the concept 3-4-50, a way to describe the impact of chronic diseases on Vermonters, to the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership Wednesday morning.

ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Dept. of Health has come up with a simple concept, 3-4-50, to describe the impact chronic disease has on Vermonters and the link between behavior and health consequences.

Health Commissioner Harry Chen introduced the idea to the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership during their monthly meeting Wednesday morning.

The concept, 3-4-50, stands for three behaviors – lack of physical activity, poor diet and tobacco use – that lead to four chronic diseases – cancer, heart disease and stroke, type two diabetes and lung disease – resulting in more than 50 percent of all deaths in Vermont.

According to data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 82 percent of adults in Franklin County and the Champlain Islands do not eat the recommended portion of five servings of fruits or vegetables per day.

