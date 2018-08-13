FLETCHER- Colt Aiden Richards was sadly let into the Beautiful Fields of Wild Flowers and Sun on Thursday, Aug. 9 2018, the day of his birth.

Colt is survived by his parents, Lewis and Amanda Hall Richards; his brother Aiden and his sister Mandy all of Fletcher; his grandparents, David and Jane Richards of Colchester and Frank and Julie Hall of Fletcher; his great grandmothers, Elizabeth Pickering of Brushton, N.Y. and Margaret Minor of Fletcher; his aunts and uncles, Casey McNally and her husband, Tyler and their son, Klayton of Swanton, Doug Hall and Mara Quick of Fletcher and Kayla Richards of Raleigh, N.C. as well as several other uncles, aunts and cousins.

A time of visitation for Colt’s family and friends will be held on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton.

Funeral Services and burial will be privately held.

