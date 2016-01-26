Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST ALBANS — Colin R. ‘Buddy’ Shore is at peace now and is no longer in pain. He was little brother to Penny, Carolyn, and Carla, and Uncle Bud to Kirt, Bonnie, Todd, Shanna, Stevie, and Cody.

He graduated from BFA St. Albans in the class of ’76. His love of travel took him all over the U.S. He had a big heart and often would give what little he had to those that needed it. His music and cooking were his passion.

He went through life always feeling something was missing – that something was his dad. Now he is with his dad, and his beloved mom.

Per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.