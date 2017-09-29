BAKERSFIELD — Cole Paquette, age 14, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 surrounded by his parents, siblings and grandparents, after a courageous battle with cancer at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born April 17, 2003 in St. Albans to Craig Paquette and Jennifer Morse.

Cole graduated from Bakersfield Middle School last year and he was just starting his freshman year at Enosburg Falls High School. He was a sports fanatic that loved playing and watching everything. He also enjoyed hanging out and playing video games with his friends. Cole was stubborn and sarcastic at times, but both traits served him well with his recent battle. Cole was a fighter. He fought every single day for the past year and he inspired so many of us along the way. He became the star of #TEAMCRP and his determination will always be remembered. Cole will also be remembered as the best big brother ever and for his quick wit.

He is survived by his parents, Craig Paquette of Bakersfield and Jennifer Morse of Essex Jct.; his sister and brother, Olyvia and Ethan Paquette; paternal grandparents, Clement and Charmaine Paquette of Bakersfield; maternal grandparents, John and Karen Morse of Worcester, Vt.; aunts and uncles, Chad and Erin Paquette, Carrie Paquette, Christopher Morse and Patrick Morse; cousins, Xander, Anya, Wesley, Charlie, Henry, Elizabeth and Emily and many special great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Cole was predeceased by his great grandparents, John and Alice Paquette, Roland and Wilma Forand, Allan and Dorothy Works and Janet Morse.

Cole’s family asks that anyone attending his service to wear attire from his favorite sports teams; the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins or Los Angeles Lakers or wear casual attire. Cole hated to dress up!

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Bakersfield Elementary School, 82 Academy Dr., Bakersfield. Interment will follow in St. George’s Cemetery in Bakersfield.

For those who wish, contributions in Cole’s memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Vermont, 431 Pine Street, Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401 or to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.