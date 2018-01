NEW LONDON, N.H. — Colby-Sawyer College recognizes 254 students for outstanding academic achievement during the 2017 fall semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

• Kyleigh Morits of Enosburg Falls, a member of the class of 2019 majoring in nursing.

• Megan Coffee of Montgomery Center, a member of the class of 2020 majoring in graphic design.