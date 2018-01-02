ENOSBURG FALLS — Colby C. Pattee, age 11, passed away unexpectedly after an ATV accident on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical center in St. Albans.

He was born on March 3, 2006 in St. Albans to Thomas and Renee (Boudreau) Pattee.

Colby accomplished a lot in his 11 years. He was an excellent outdoorsman; he loved to hunt and fish. He had a tremendous work ethic; he would regularly take care of the animals at his grandfather’s barn. He made a difference in the lives of others with his compassion and genuine kindness. Colby would give the shirt of his back to anyone that needed it. Aside from hunting and fishing, his favorite hobbies were hanging out with friends, playing soccer and going to camp to play cards with Pepe V.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Renee Pattee, his brother, Dylan Pattee and his best friend, CoJak Pattee all of Enosburg; paternal grandparents, Bill and Rachel Pattee of Enosburg; maternal grandmother, Charlene Boudreau of Poinciana, Fla.; aunt, Terri Deuso and her children, Brendan and Aleta and their father Keith Deuso all of Enosburg; uncle Kris Boudreau and his daughter, Elle Boudreau both of Port Orchard, Wash.; special friend, Tyler Elwood; his special “uncles,” Al Burnor and his wife Debbie, Jody Kane and his girlfriend, Christine Frost and Scott Howard and his wife Kelli and many great aunts and uncles. Colby was predeceased by his grandfather, Michael Boudreau; great grandparents, Charles and Frances Vaillancourt, Ruth Pattee, Arthur Toof and Dorcas and Clarence Boudreau and his hunting partner, Donny Messier.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 from 3 – 5 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. A funeral service will be held at the conclusion of visiting hours with Rev. Dr. Jason McConnell officiating.

For those who wish, contributions in Colby’s memory may be made to the Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, Attn: Melissa, P.O. Box 241, Harbor Creek, PA 16421 or online at www.huntofalifetime.org.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com