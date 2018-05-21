SWANTON – Burton A. Paquin, Sr. passed away late Friday night May 18 a few minutes before his 99th birthday following a brief illness, having led a long, full, rewarding life. Born on May 19, 1919, in Malone, New York the eldest son of Ambrose and Florence Gilbert Paquin, Burt was raised on a diversified dairy farm in Sheldon initially powered by horses. He attended classes in a one-room schoolhouse, graduated from Highgate High School in 1936 and Burlington Business College (now Champlain College) in 1938.

Burt served in the Army Air Corps in England during World War II and was among the charter members of the Vermont Air National Guard, retiring from the U. S. Air Force in 1980 with 38 years of service. He married Celia Cioffi on Nov. 3, 1946 and established the initial Paquin automobile dealership the next year, remaining actively engaged in the business well into his retirement years.

Burt and Cel spent a wonderful life together and enjoyed dividing their time between their home on Lake Champlain in Swanton and their winter home in Stuart, Florida. Burt also really loved spending time at the family deer camp in Johnson.

Over the years Burt was involved in many organizations, but in recent years was most active in St. Albans Rotary, his World War II alumni association, Monday bridge club and the Church of the Nativity in Swanton.

Burt was predeceased by his wife, Celia, 10 of his 11 siblings as well as four of Celia’s, and to his often-expressed regret, virtually all of his longtime friends and former colleagues. He is survived by his sons, Burton A. Paquin, Jr. and Robert G. Paquin (Theresa), daughter, Sarah P. Merritt (Allan), grandchildren, Burton A. Paquin III, Jennifer Pikna (Paul) and Christine M. Wells (Nathaniel), great grandchildren Paul and Parker Pikna, sister, Theresa Gearty, several brothers and sisters in law, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday May 23, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday May 24, 2018, at the Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton followed by interment with full military honors at Riverside Cemetery on Route 78. Upon completion of the services, a reception will be held at the Champlain Country Club, Route 7, Swanton.

In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to donate to one of the three scholarship funds for Franklin County residents, Burt and Cel established at the University of Vermont, Champlain College and the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC). For addresses, please go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.

The family would especially like to thank the incredible, professional and caring staff at both the Northwestern Medical Center and Franklin County Rehabilitation Center for helping Burt over these past few weeks.

To send Burt’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.