ST. ALBANS – Clinton E. Paquin a lifelong resident of this area, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2018, at the Franklin County Rehab Center following a brief illness.

Born in Sheldon on August 27, 1939, he was one of twelve children to the late Ambrose and Florence (Gilbert) Paquin. Clint was 78 years old.

On February 15, 1958, he married Pauline Plante, who survives him. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 15, 2018.

Clint was a 1957 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and two years later he began a career of 55 years with Paquin Motors, retiring in 2015. In 1964, he and Pauline bought Pleasant Acres Farm in Fairfax, which is still operated by their family. Clint was a former member of Lodge #1090, LOOM, St. Albans Lodge #1566, BPOE, The Owl Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles, #4218 – Arrowhead.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline, of St. Albans; their daughters and husbands, Kathy and Jay Guertin of Laconia, New Hampshire and Emily and Rett Heald of St. Albans and daughter-in-law, Maria Paquin of Fairfax. Clint is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas Guertin, Erin Caruso and Joe, Chris Heald and Danielle, Meghan Howrigan and Peter, Beth Ann Paquin and Dustin Snyder and Dylan Paquin, as well as his great-grandchildren, Lillian and Harrison, Harper and Chloe, Stella, Ava and Shay.

Clint is also survived by his brother, Burton Paquin, Sr., of Swanton, and sister, Theresa Gearty, of Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clint was pre-deceased by his son, Gilbert C. Paquin on September 14, 2007, and his brothers, Maurice John, Chester, Ambrose, Jr., Clifford and Alton and his sisters, Phyllis Jarvis, Gladys Cormier, Joyce Bishop and Hilda LaBombard.

Relatives and friends will honor and celebrate Clint’s life by attending calling hours on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. Private interment will take place at the family lot in Fairfax Plain Cemetery.

Clint’s family asks that memorials be in the way of contributions to either the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or to Fairfax Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 428, Fairfax, Vermont 05454.

To send Clint’s family a message of condolence, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.