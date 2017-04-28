CLEMENT R. MCDONALD

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

GEORGIA — Clement Roy McDonald, 77, passed away at his home in Georgia on Monday April 24, 2017 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Winooski on Oct. 20, 1939 to Clifford R. and Yvonne H. (Provost) McDonald. He married the former Ethel Gaudette on Aug. 20, 1960 at Our Lady of Grace in Colchester.

Clement was previously employed at Ethan Allen Creamery and retired from H.P. Hood, Inc. after 28 years. In his spare time he enjoyed square dancing, camping, traveling and spending time with his family.

Clement is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Ethel McDonald of Georgia, two sons Brian McDonald and wife Christine of Fairfield, Bradley McDonald Sr. and Casey Anderson of Milton, two daughters Penny McGrath and husband Patrick of Tennessee, Pamela McDonald of Milton, two brothers Clayton McDonald and his wife Ethel of Colorado, Gary McDonald of Essex Junction, five sisters Ruth Trombley of Essex Junction, Janet Maring of Winooski, Joyce Fredette and her husband George of Colchester, Betty Hammond of North Carolina, Donna Amstein of Winooski, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

We wish to thank the Home Dialysis Clinic on Joy Drive in South Burlington for their tremendous support as well as Franklin county home health.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday May 1, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel, 1176 Main Street, Fairfax, VT 05454. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace in Colchester with Reverend Julian Asucan officiating. Burial will follow in Sanderson Corners Cemetery, Fairfax. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.