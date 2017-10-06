ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla./ST. ALBANS, Vt. — Clarence Wilson passed away peacefully Oct. 1, 2017 after a period of declining health. He was born June 8, 1927, the son of the late Leonard and Mary Wilson.

He leaves his wife of 67 years, Natalie Earle Wilson, four children: Patricia (Glenn) Dickey of Old Town, Maine; David (Jeannie) of Fairfax, Vt.; John (Sue) of Montgomery Center, Vt.; Susan Kight of Zephyrhills, Fla.; a sister, Polly Bart of Tucson, Ariz., seven grandchildren: Kevin, Sean, Amanda, Andrew, Julie, Betsy, Sara, 10 great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Mason, Trinity, Abigail, Auran, Samantha, Elizabeth, Dakota, Emily and Raymond.

Clarence joined the Navy at 17 and later the Army, serving during the Korean War coming home to work on the railroad, and then the United States Postal Service until his retirement.

He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, and all those weekends at the lot. In later years, he enjoyed golf, reading, and watching sports especially his Red Sox.

He was predeceased by a brother, Leonard; sisters: Creta, Veronica, and Patricia; and son-in-law Steve Kight. A private burial will take place at a later date.