ST. ALBANS — Clarence C. Morris, 86, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

He was born in Troy, N.Y. on March 26, 1931, the son of Lorenzo Swatling and Grace (Bradshaw) Morris. He served his country honorably with the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict and was presented the Bronze Star for Bravery. After his return, he was employed at General Electric for over 30 years as a logistics supervisor.

He enjoyed fishing, the card game “Pinochle,” casino trips and collecting car and truck coin banks. He will be remembered as very inquisitive, questioning many things with his favorite comment being “no.”

He leaves his wife, Grace (Bulson) Morris of St. Albans; three children and spouses: step-daughter, Sharon and Clement Martel of Essex, Marcus and Tamara Morris of Jericho and Michelle and Frank Kurek of South Burlington; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four sisters: Margaret Burger, Dorothy Davis, Barbara Miranda and Ahlene Smith and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his son, David Morris, his step-daughter, Diane Kehn and his step-grandson, Jason Martel.

A graveside ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. in Resurrection Park, Hinesburg Road, South Burlington.

Those wishing may send a memorial contribution to: Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd. P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.

Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, Burlington.