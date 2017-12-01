DELAND, Fla. — Clara Luneau Demers (Smith) passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 from cancer, at the age of 84 in Deland, Fla.

Clara was born in St. Albans, Vt. to Joseph and Laure (St. Cyr) Luneau on Nov. 2, 1933. She attended Holy Angels in St. Albans, Vt.

Clara married Gerard J. Smith on Nov. 8, 1950. Shortly after, they moved to Syracuse, N.Y. She was employed by the Porter-Cable company. They moved to E. Berkshire, Vt. in 1962 where they owned and operated a dairy farm. During that time, Clara was also employed by Union Carbide in St. Albans, Vt.

Clara often accompanied Gerry on the piano while he played his fiddle. As well as being able to play the piano, she could create a meal on the spur of the moment out of practically nothing. She made everyone feel welcomed and at home.

Clara and Gerry were married until Gerry’s death on Feb. 9, 1981.

Clara married Rene Demers on Oct. 5, 1984. They lived in Deland, Fla.

Clara is survived by her husband, Rene Demers as well as her children and step-children: Thomas and Phyllis Smith, Suzanne Hogan and significant other, Robert Peters Sr., Joseph and Tammy Smith, Charles and Deanna Smith, Andrew Smith, Marie and Andrew Hathaway, Doreen Greene, Diane Demers, and Roger Demers.

Clara loved her 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She spent much of her time sewing quilts for them.

Clara is also survived by her siblings: Aura Paquette, Rose Rixon, Mary Jean and David Wulftange, Roger and Carol Luneau, as well as her in-laws: Ralph and Cecile Demers, Theresa and Sonny Towle, Maria and Donald Ploof, Carmen Mayhew, sisters-in-law Eleanor Luneau, Shirley Smith, Kathy Smith, Simone Frechette, Annette Montagne, and over 70 nieces and nephews.

Clara was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in E. Berkshire, Vt. as well as the St. Peter Catholic Church in Deland, Fla. for many years.

A Remembrance Mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church in Richford, Vt. Following the mass, a luncheon will be served at the All Saints Dorion Hall.

It was Clara’s wish to be cremated in Deland, Fla. and buried in the All Saints Cemetery in Richford, Vt.

Interment will take place in the spring or summer of 2018.

Condolences can be sent to: Rene Demers, 2202 Lake Ruby Rd., Deland, FL 32720, or Andrew Smith, 5222 Berkshire Ctr. Rd., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin County Area Cancer Network.