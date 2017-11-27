ST. ALBANS — Claire Yvette Lussier, age 95, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2017 at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans.

Claire was born in St. Edouard, Quebec Canada on Jan. 9, 1922 the daughter of the late Gustave and Marie-Rose (Bombardier) L’Ecuyer.

Claire was an avid vegetable gardener for many years and enjoyed working with her flowers. She loved sharing her Canadian history, stories, music, recipes and canning goods with her children and their families. Her traditional family Christmas parties and reunions will be remembered by all. A person that her children looked up to and modeled themselves by. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Claude Lussier his wife Patricia, Diane her husband Denis Menard, Denise Charbonneau, Norman Lussier, Gisele her husband Maurice Montcalm, Monique Olds, Lorraine her husband Mark Brooks, Sue Young her partner Kevin Sabourin, Michelline Larose, and Carol and her husband Frank O’Connor; her daughters-in-law, Joan Lussier and Bonnie Lussier; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Claire was predeceased by her husband Albert. She was also predeceased by two sons, Richard and Rejean Lussier; two sons-in-law, Bruce Olds and Charles Charbonneau; and friend and companion Maurice Laroche.

Claire and Albert were married Nov. 16, 1940. They emigrated from Canada to Vermont in 1945.

The Liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 241 Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment will be next spring in Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, November 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton

For those who wish, contributions in Claire’s memory may be made to Shiners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL. 33607 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.