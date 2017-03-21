Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

CUMMING, Ga. — Claire Jette, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2017 at Cumming Manor in Cumming, Ga., at the age of 89.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Brault) Lynch and son-in-law Christopher of Cumming, Ga., brother Cletus Gagne and sister-in-law Donna of Fond Du Lac, Wis., sister Ramona Barkyoumb of Hopkinton, Mass., daughter-in-law, Nancy Brault of St Albans, sister-in-law Janet Bartlett of St Albans, step-son David Jette of Staten Island, N.Y. and step-daughter Ruth Jette of St. Albans, granddaughter Julie Bessette and husband Rick of St. Albans, granddaughters Katie Lynch and Maureen Lynch of Atlanta, Ga., Mckenna Bessette and Duncan Bessette of St. Albans, and nieces Carolyn Bartlett of St Albans, Susan Howrigan of East Fairfield, and Mary Bartlett of St. Albans.

She was preceded in death by husband Edward Brault, husband Dick Jette, son John Brault and brother Roger Gagne.

She was born in Sheldon, Vt. on Feb. 28, 1928 to Silva and Rita Gagne. Raised on a farm, she later married and moved to the big city, St Albans. In the early years she worked at Union Carbide. Later on, she joined her mother-in-law, Adele, in opening Brault’s Alteration Shop on Lake St. which she continued after Adele’s passing, for a total 30 years.

After retirement, and widowhood, she remarried and bought a home in Venice, Fla. with husband Dick Jette. They spent winters there with many other St Albanites and enjoyed retirement to the fullest, with many parties and outings. Life was good in those days.

She loved spending time with family and friends, and was quiet by nature. She was a dog lover and passed this love on to her children. In her later years, at her daughter’s home, she loved sharing her recliner with their two pugs, even insisting on getting a new chair that would accommodate the three of them comfortably.

She will always be fondly remembered for her love of clothes and accessorizing; with a necklace, earrings and shoes to match every outfit. And always the hot pink lipstick.

She loved a good romantic comedy, The Voice (so she could look at Blake Shelton) and read the tabloid magazines to keep up with the Hollywood gossip.

In 2008, after being a widow for several years, once again; she moved to Cumming, Ga. to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She lived with them for five years until the move to Cumming Manor became necessary, with the advancement of her Parkinson’s. She kept busy with the various parties, entertainment and activities, and often mentioned how much she loved it there.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Manor for their loving care, patience and nurturing. She couldn’t have been in better hands.

Donations in her honor can be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777 www.michaeljfox.org