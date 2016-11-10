Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Mrs. Claire Beauvais, age 84, died late Tuesday morning, Nov. 8,2016, in the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with loving family at her side.

Born in Granby, Quebec Canada she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bella (Meunier) Beland. She attended schools in Canada and on, Sept. 30, 1950, was married to Marcel Leon Beauvais who predeceased her on, July 31 of this year. She was also predeceased by a brother Aurel and granddaughter Elizabeth Depatie.

As an excellent seamstress, Claire worked many years throughout the Franklin County area and Canada.

She leaves one son, Robert Beauvais and his wife, Connie, of Charleston, Maine; three daughters, Diane Knight of St. Albans, Vivian Louise Fortin of St. Albans and Edith Depatie and husband, Luc, of Highgate Center; a brother, Jerome Beland and two sisters, Marcella and Etiennette Beland all of Granby; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will be private and at the families convenience in St, Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Saturday morning from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Gifts in Mrs. Beauvais memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com