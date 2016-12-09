Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

VIENNA, Va. — A memorial Mass of Christian Burial was recently held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Vienna, Va. for Claire A. Lareau of Oak Park, Ill. and Vienna, Va. She was born in Highgate, daughter of Alphonse and Marie Rose Lareau, and received her early education in Swanton and Highgate. As an adult, she continued her studies in Chicago, receiving a B.S. and M.S. in nursing.

She enjoyed a long career in her chosen field, followed by a healthy and happy retirement. Claire is survived by one sister, Mrs. Jeanne d’Arc Ryan of Vienna, Va., and two sisters-in -law, Mrs. Margaret Lareau of St. Albans, and Mrs. Malinda Lareau of Warwick, R.I., and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by five brothers; Stanley, Lucien, Philip, Daniel, Eugene and one sister;Mrs. Clotilde Lareau Lamothe.

Interment will be at a later date in St. Albans.