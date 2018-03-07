St. Albans City's new mayor, Tim Smith, poses with his children, McKenzie and Duffy, outside city hall on Tuesday.

ST. ALBANS — In St. Albans Town, current selectboard chair Bruce Cheeseman defeated vice chair Sam Smith for a two-year seat on the board. Former chair Stan Dukas will return to the board in Smith’s two year seat.

Curry Galloway will be St. Albans City’s new clerk and treasurer, replacing Sue Krupp who is retiring.

Tim Smith, having survived a surprise write-in challenge from his son, Duffy, will become the city’s mayor, just as voters approved a $2.5 million bond to build a new 25,000 square foot commercial building on the corner of Congress and Main and 40 units of housing on Maiden Lane.

St. Albans Town

Dukas’s election, for a three-year place on the board being vacated by outgoing vice chair Sam Smith, came with 474 votes, edging out David McWilliams’s 320 votes and Richard “Dick” Day’s 113 votes.

Cheeseman’s reelection was considerably closer, winning over Smith by only 43 votes. Cheeseman received 361 votes, Smith 318, Alex “Buddy” McWilliams 138 and Day 88.

