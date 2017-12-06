The full cast of city school's performance of "Pirates Past Noon" takes to the stage

ST. ALBANS CITY — Forty St. Albans City School students were whisked away to a desert island last week, as part of a performance of “Pirates Past Noon.”

The musical is based on the Magic Tree House book of the same name by Mary Pope Osborne, in which heroes Jack and Annie encounter Captain Bones, a pirate in search of buried treasure.

The cast of second, third and fourth graders performed the show on Thursday and Friday, after rehearsing three days per week since October.

Additional students worked back stage and on the construction of the sets.