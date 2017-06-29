City revitalization shifts south

The SE Group created a visual representation of how things could look on Stebbins Street with several redeveloped to feature denser commercial and residential properties.

‘I think if there are the proper partnerships in place, things can happen at an accelerated rate.’ - Norman Stanislas, landowner

ST. ALBANS CITY — The City of St. Albans is actively exploring how to push its successful downtown revitalization efforts a block or two south, to the Stebbins, Market and Catherine streets area, framed by the railroad to the west, the Leader Evaporator housing project to the south and the back of Main Street to the east. The plan is for denser, multi-story residential and commercial buildings.

With funding from the Northwest Regional Planning Commission’s (NRPC) brownfields program, the city hired consultants to identify three catalyst properties in the area for redevelopment and offer possible uses.

The work included a market analysis, financial analysis, outline of steps the city can take to prepare the area for redevelopment, and possible funding sources for projects.

The target area is underutilized, said Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development.

The plan serves as a source of inspiration, but “may not be what actually happens,” said Sawyer.

Joe Weith of White + Burke presented the results of the study. During a public meeting in January participants had asked for multi-story buildings, more greenspace, uses that generate activity, parking in the center of the block and a visual buffer between the neighborhood and the railroad.

