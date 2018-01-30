This rendering by JRMA Design Studio shows a planned new three-story building on the corner of Congress and Main streets.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Just when it seemed redevelopment efforts in St. Albans City were slowing down, the city announced plans for a new $20 million, three-part development project Monday night.

The project consists of the construction of two or three new buildings downtown, and the relocation of the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) headquarters.

The cornerstone of the project is the construction of a new 25,000 square foot commercial building at the corner of Congress and Main streets. The Community College of Vermont (CCV) would relocate from its current building on South Main Street to 10,000 square feet on the second floor of the new building. The third floor would be leased to Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) for offices. The first floor would consist of four 1,000 square foot retail spaces “priced to fit with the St. Albans retail environment,” said city manager Dominic Cloud.

The second and third floors would be cantilevered out over the first floor to allow for 5,000 square feet of parking underneath the building.

The city is also in negotiations to purchase the apartment building on the west side of Maiden Lane, with the intent of replacing the building with 40 units of new housing. Twenty of those units would be affordable housing to replace the apartments currently there and the remainder would be market rate.

It’s likely the housing will be in two new buildings on Maiden Lane, but those details remains to be ironed out, according to Cloud.

