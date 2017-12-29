Community members practice swing dancing in the St. Albans City Hall auditorium in November. The hall will be the site of a New Year's Ball this weekend.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Two city councilors have organized a New Year’s Eve ball at St. Albans City Hall for this Sunday.

Councilor Mike McCarthy, Ward 4, and Kate Laddison, Ward 5, were standing in the renovated auditorium after a city council meeting discussing the lack of city events after Festival of the Trees in early December, according to McCarthy.

They discussed the possibility of a New Year’s ball, but McCarthy said he didn’t think it would get past the idea stage. “I saw her a week later. She said, ‘We’re doing it and your band’s playing.’”

The ball will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a free swing dance lesson from First Step Dance, the studio run by Kevin Laddison, Kate’s husband.

A DJ will play from 8 p.m. until around 10:30, when Cozy O’Donnell, McCarthy’s band, will take the stage. The band plays covers of popular songs, and includes a horn section.

There will be a free champagne toast at midnight. The band will play a second set and the ball will wrap up around 1 a.m.

14th Star Brewing Company will provide a cash bar.

Tickets are $25, available now from Eventbrite online or at the door, with proceeds going to the St. Albans Council for the Arts.

A lot of people from Franklin County travel to Chittenden County for New Year’s events, said McCarthy. He and Laddison wanted to “have a safe and healthy event that was right here in our community,” he said.

They’re hoping people will go out to eat in downtown before coming to the ball.