City construction coming to a close

Work is coming to a close on new sidewalks and curbs for Lake Street.

ALBANS CITY — With fall shading into winter, construction on St. Albans City’s roads and sidewalks is coming to a close for the season.

The final basecoat paving of the uppermost block of Lake Street will be done today.

The block will soon be open to two-way traffic, according to Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development.

New sidewalks have been installed on the block, which is receiving the same streetscaping as Main Street. Brickwork on the sidewalks is nearly complete, Sawyer reported. Streetlights, trees and perennials have all been installed, except for the area in front of the new hotel.

This holiday season this block of Lake Street will have the same downtown decorations as Main Street, said Sawyer.

On Fairfield Street, the city expects to complete the installation of the new granite curbs on Thursday and Friday, according to Marty Manahan, the city’s director of business development.

Although the bulk of the paving is complete, patching is being done from the basecoat to the curb along with the paving of driveway aprons.

Sidewalk work will continue this week, according to Manahan. Also on Thursday, the sidewalk and steps along the Handy property will be poured.

