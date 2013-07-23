ST. ALBANS – On July 19, 2013, the love of Peter Johns’ life and alongside Jack Reilly, Cindy Jo M. Johns took flight to be with her maker and savior to rest with her parents, A. Ralph and Ramona K. Mulheron.

Born in St. Albans on Aug. 6, 1958, Cindy Jo was the daughter of the late A. Ralph and Ramona K. (Bruyette) Mulheron. She was a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School where she excelled as an All-Star Athlete especially in Basketball and Track and Field.

As a talented chef and floral designer Cindy Jo will always be remembered for her very creative cooking and presentations. She was a true lover of all animals especially cats. She sparkled when she walked into a room. Could be from her silver jewelry and gemstones that she loved to wear or her warm smile and generous heart.

Cindy Jo leaves her three sisters, Karen and Darwin Longway, Colleen Boardman and Companion Scott Barber, Melody and David LeClair all of Swanton; nieces and nephews, Marc and Liza Longway, Michael and Emily Longway, Namath and Coralee Boardman, Brandy Boardman and companion Marc Tomasik, Jesse and Erika LeClair and Luke and Gina LeClair; great nieces and nephews, Haley, Kaleb, Kiera, Olivia, Flynn, Ella, Elle and Anna. Special family friend Hal Boardman of St. Albans.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Cindy Jo’s 55th birthday, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2013, at 5:30 p.m. from the Mulheron family lot in Riverside Cemetery Swanton. Father Emmanuel I. Ajanma will officiate. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the home of Cindy Jo’s sister, Colleen Boardman, at 15 Beebe Rd., Swanton to which all are invited.

Gifts in Cindy Jo’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans 05478. To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com