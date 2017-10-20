Shown here are statues and other items removed from Mount Calvary graves by groundskeepers.

ST. ALBANS — According to Father Maurice Roy of the Holy Angels parish, items were removed from graves at cemeteries managed by the parish for safety reasons.

In recent days, the Messenger received complaints from community members who were upset items had been removed from the graves of loved ones at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Roy said for years items left on the graves have been a safety hazard for groundskeepers who were mowing or using a weed whacker. “Some of these things fall off and they get in the grass,” said Roy.

There have been minor injuries to groundskeepers as a result of machinery hitting items that have fallen from the graves, he said.

“We’re trying to take care of things so next year it’ll be better for employees,” said Roy.

A warning about the cleanup did appear for multiple weeks in the Sunday church bulletin. However, Roy acknowledged not everyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is a member of the parish.

For more on this story, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.