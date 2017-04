A group of children attends a Christmas party at the Union Carbide plant in St. Albans in 1951.

ST. ALBANS — This photograph of a Christmas celebration at the Union Carbide plant in 1951 was recently donated to the Saint Albans Museum.

These handsome children look like they’re having a pretty good time, perhaps receiving presents from Santa.

Are you one of these children, or might they be your siblings? If you can help us identify anyone, it would be greatly appreciated. Please call the museum at 527-7933 or contact us online at stamuseum.org.