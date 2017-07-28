Christine Scangas

Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Christine (Chrysostomi Mazarakis) Scangas, 83 of St. Albans, Vermont, loving wife of Nicholas Scangas, died peacefully at her home with her family at her side.

Christine was born on Jan. 23, 1934, raised and educated on the island of Ithaca, Greece. She was the daughter of the late Gregory and Barbara (Levendes) Mazarakis. She came to the United States through Ellis Island and settled in Lynn, Massachusetts in 1955. She worked for Champion Lamp Company in Lynn for many years.

She met and married Nicholas Scangas in 1958 before moving in 1967 to St. Albans, Vermont. When the family moved to St. Albans, they bought and ran the Open Hearth Restaurant until their retirement in 1991.

She was predeceased by her husband Nicholas with whom she shared over 59 years of marriage, her parents and her older sister Vasiliki Koula Lambesis.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Laz and Stacie Scangas of St. Albans, Vt. and Alex Scangas and Maren Forsyth of Wilmington, Mass., her cherished granddaughters, Anastasia C. H. Scangas of Chicago, Illinois and Alexis M. Scangas of St. Albans, Vt. Her brother and sister in law Spiros and Angie Mazarakis of Salem, N.H. Her sister in law and her husband, Panagiota and Peter Venetsanakos of Danvers, Mass., a brother in law Pantelis Skangos of Greece, a sister in law Anastasia Scangas of Salem, Mass., and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Special thanks to the wonderful hospice nurses at Franklin County Home Health Agency and TLC.

Funeral Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478. Online condolences and memories may be shared with his family at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.