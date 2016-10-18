Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Christian Anderson Regan, age 14 years, passed away late Friday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2016, in a tragic accident at Highgate Springs.

Born in St. Albans on, Sept. 30, 2002, he was the son of Christopher and Darlene (Regan) Larose. He was in the 8th grade at the Missisquoi Valley Union Middle School and was a member of the Futures Farmers of America.

Christian enjoyed playing baseball at school and had made the All Star Team for the St. Albans City Little League. He loved hunting, fishing, camping as well as his ‘Chevy’ and country music. He was known for his beautiful smile and as a well-known jokester he could make the most serious person smile.

In addition to his mother and father, Christian leave his “big brother,” Jacob Larose; his “little sister,” Isabelle Larose of Swanton; paternal grandparents, Gary and Madeline Larose of Michigan; maternal great grandparents, Norbert and Ruth Larose of Sheldon; paternal great grandparents, Owen and Alice Collins of Fairfax; uncles, Marc Larose of Swanton and Darrell Regan and wife, Jennifer, of Sheldon; aunts, Eileen Benneig of Sheldon and Michelle Walters and husband, Mike, of Kentucky along with extended family and friends.

Christian was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Gail Larose; maternal grandparents, John and Ramona Regan and his uncle, Gary Benneig.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (for reasons of space), 65 Canada Street, Swanton. The Reverend Kerry Cameron will officiate. Interment will follow at the Rice Hill Cemetery in Sheldon.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Gifts in Christian’s memory may be made to assist the family in care of, Barbara Soutiere, 59 Plaines Road, Fairfax 05454.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com