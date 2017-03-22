Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — Chris E. Farnsworth passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2017.

He was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Montpelier to Eugene Farnsworth and the late Mary Ava (Blackington) Farnsworth.

He went to school in St. Albans and worked for Stan Sweeney rubbish removal and also did roofing. Chris enjoyed hanging out with friends and going for rides on back roads.

He leaves behind his only daughter, Mary Ann Farnsworth, her fiancé, Joey Judd and his grandson, Skyler Sweet. He also survived by his father, Eugene; his brothers, Marty Farnsworth and Wayne “Skeeter” Farnsworth; his sisters, Debbie Bouchard and husband, David, Kandi Naef and husband, David. Along with nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many friends, especially Louie and Regina Mott, they were more like family to him.

He was predeceased by his brother, Douglas Farnsworth.

Chris was a great man that will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

There will be no services.

Assisting is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at Chris’ on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.