CHRIS DUNCAN SWEENY

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Chris was born in St. Albans in 1952, lived briefly in Enosburg Falls and grew up in Saint Johnsbury. In 1969 he moved to Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1970. Following high school, he entered the U.S. Coast Guard and became an electronics technician, serving in North Carolina and Okinawa, Japan after which he joined the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and served as an avionics technician on various projects in the New England, Alaska and Mid-Atlantic Regions. His work during this career included installing, certifying and maintaining avionics systems at airports and control facilities.

Throughout his life, Chris was a kind, caring and generous person who enjoyed time with his family and giving of himself to ensure the happiness of others. Chris loved cars and audio electronics and was an accomplished amateur auto mechanic with a gift for electronics of all types.

He is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Howard and Jacquelyn Sweeny of Barre, brother Craig, formerly of Barre, and Gregory of Schaumburg, Ill. He is survived by his brother Bruce of Woodstock, Va., niece Dawn Sweeny Aponte of Chantilly, Va., nephew Bruce Sweeny, Jr. of Arlington, Va., and cousin Pamela Ellis of Burlington.

Chris passed away peacefully on Oct. 2 in Tallahassee, Fla. with his brother Bruce at his side, following a lengthy battle with an aggressive, multi-organ cancer. A private funeral service for family is planned for Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Heald Funeral Home, in Saint Albans. Messages of condolences may be sent to www.heraldfuneralhome.com