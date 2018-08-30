ST. ALBANS- Chreston Calvin Rabtoy, 72, passed away on Aug. 29, 2018 at Burlington Health and Rehab in Burlington. Per Chreston’s wishes there will be no visiting hours held. Funeral services will be held tomorrow on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at 6 p.m. at A. W. Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax. The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.