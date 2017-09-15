After running the recent photo of the children enjoying a Christmas Party at Union Carbide we heard from St. Albans Reg Hunt.

Reg informed us that in the 1950s the plant was National Carbon, and it was not called Union Carbide until into the 1960s. He also believes, but is not positive, that the two girls in the photo may be the daughters, Sandra and Karen Parker, of Richard and Dorothy Parker. Richard was an employee of National Carbon.

Unfortunately, Reg was unable to identify the two boys. Thanks Reg for your help and your interest in the weekly photograph.

If you have local history to share, please contact the Saint Albans Museum at 802-527-7933.